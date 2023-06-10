(PUEBLO, Colo.) — 34 cats were rescued from a single home in Pueblo on Friday, June 9, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Courtesy of Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

A homeowner called Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) needing help with 34 cats and kittens. The family tried rehoming the cats themselves but had no luck, stated HSPPR. The family was about to move and had no choice but to leave the cats without a safe place to go.

“We could tell this family cared deeply about every single [one] of their feline friends, because they are all happy, healthy, friendly, and nearly ready to find new homes,” said HSPPR.

The ALE officer was able to trap and relocate all 34 cats to HSPPR in Pueblo.

“With numerous cats already available in Pueblo, we now have a large queue of kitties waiting for their shot at a second chance,” stated HSPPR.

The Humane Society is now asking the community to spread the word to all cat lovers who may want to adopt.