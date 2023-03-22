(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working with local businesses to stop illegal gambling that might be occurring at their businesses from Wednesday, March 22 to Thursday, March 23.

32 locations in Colorado Springs have been identified as possibly having illegal gaming devices and maintaining a gambling premise, according to CSPD. Over the past years, illegal gambling businesses have facilitated other criminal activities including, money laundering, narcotics distribution, shootings, vehicular eluding, and the arrest of armed, wanted fugitives, said CSPD.

To ensure these businesses are aware of and comply with state laws, detectives will provide the 32 locations with a notice that CSPD has received information about illegal gambling activities.

The notice is meant to serve as an educational letter and warning regarding the use of electronic gaming machines and other simulated gambling devices. The goal is for each business to evaluate if they are violating the law and to stop any illegal gambling.

After the educational period, which will allow businesses to complete their evaluations and come into compliance with state laws, CSPD will conduct additional investigations if needed.