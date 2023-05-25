30th Street Reopens After Year-Long Closure

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a year-long closure between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street, 30th Street reopened to the public on Thursday, May 25.

Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor and Nature Center, is now accessible via Garden of the Gods Road to the north and Fontanero Street to the south on 30th Street.

As one of five designated wildfire evacuation routes for northwest Colorado Springs, City of Colorado Springs said the improvements to 30th Street benefit residents with a safer, more functional evacuation route for the surrounding neighborhoods.

New shoulders between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road have been created to provide space for emergency vehicles and evacuation. Improvements also include a wider road that includes a bicycle lane for increased safety for anyone enjoying outdoor recreation. A roundabout at Gateway Road and a new Foothills Trail underpass were also installed to reduce congestion in and around the entrance of the park.

The City said work on two retaining walls on the east side of 30th Street between Mesa and Gateway roads will continue through August. Drivers should expect periodic lane and shoulder closures during this time.