3,000+ volunteers serving Pikes Peak Region during Saturday’s CityServe Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the seventh year, thousands of people from across the Pikes Peak Region are expected to participate in CityServe Day.

According to COSILoveYou, CityServe Day is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” The event is meant to inspire the community to be engaged with needs year-round.

Over 3,000 volunteers will disperse across the Pikes Peak Region to serve schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods. Volunteers are performing tasks like pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning, sorting donations, and more.

According to COSILoveYou, projects are collaborative and creative. For example, there is a group of volunteers assisting with nine apartment makeovers for single parents through Family Life Services, in partnership with local interior designers.

For more information regarding volunteering on CityServe Day, visit cosiloveyou.com

About COSILoveYou: COSILoveYou orchestrates collaborative partnerships to meet practical needs throughout the Pikes Peak region. Working with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners, the organization has established partnerships in education, homelessness, and food insecurity. For more information, visit cosiloveyou.com.