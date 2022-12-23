(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a three-year-old child who had come into contact with fentanyl on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

PPD said the child was rushed to a hospital where the child’s condition worsened. The child was later transported to another hospital in Colorado for additional treatment.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, and a very small amount can be deadly,” said PPD. “It is critical to make sure not only fentanyl, but all types of drugs, to include prescriptions, are handled and stored responsibly to protect children.”