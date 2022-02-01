3-Degree Guarantee pays off for the Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month we are highlighting The Many Faces of Moebius Syndrome.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Moebius syndrome is a rare congenital condition that results from underdevelopment of the facial nerves that control some of the eye movements and facial expressions. The condition can also affect the nerves responsible for speech, chewing and swallowing.

MFOMS is an all-volunteer organization which has been working to raise awareness since 2009. Their mission is to create a better tomorrow for individuals and families in the moebius syndrome community.

All funds raised go back into the Moebius community with multiple events throughout the year such as: Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day, which falls on January 24. (msad) on january 24th.

