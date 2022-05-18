COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services donates $30 to a charity, and FOX21 matches that donation.

This month, we are highlighting the Special Forces Foundation. Ignacio Garcia stopped by FOX21 to tell us more about their mission, along with Trent Urban from WireNut.

The Special Forces Foundation is a 501c3 run by active duty and retired Green Berets and their families, whose mission is to support the operators and families of the US Army Special Forces. To date, 98% of the funds they have received have been dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families.

The foundation provides programs that support mental and behavioral health, family resiliency, and support to Gold Star families, widows, and those that have been wounded during their service to our country.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit that could benefit from FOX21’s 3-Degree Guarantee, click here to nominate them for future months.