3 dead, 4 hospitalized after drug-related incident in PA

PITTSBURGH, PA (WPXI) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a drug-related overdose situation that reportedly left three people dead and four others hospitalized.

All seven people, believed to be middle-aged men, were found in different locations, including five at an apartment building.

Police say they were all wearing orange paper wrist bands, and appear to have been at the same venue together. However, investigators say the group all went to a second location at a private residence where they overdosed on drugs.

Police say the victims all took the narcotics at the same time and in the same location.

The conditions of those hospitalized range from severe to critical condition.

Police want to make clear that the incident was not a case of a widely distributed drug at a specific event.