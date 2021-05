COLORADO SPRINGS — A 3-car crash shut down the northbound lanes at the Interquest exit for about two hours Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

At around 3:30 p.m., an SUV going southbound overturned into the northbound lanes. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash. According CSP, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes opened back up around 5:30 p.m.