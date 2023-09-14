(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a three car crash at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and CSPD said multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including children.

“Please drive safely, wear your seatbelt and if you have children please ensure they are properly and legally secured in your vehicle,” said CSPD.

CSPD said no arrests have been made.