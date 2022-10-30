2nd annual Trick or Treating event hosted for dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The second annual Doggy Trick or Treating & Costume Contest was hosted by All Breed Rescue & Training, Sunday afternoon.

Pet owners and dogs got to trick or treat at 13 different vendors that gave away free toys and treats. Guests also got to enjoy a costume contest for best-dressed dog or best “couples” costumes for pet owners and their dogs. According to Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue & Training, over 60 dogs were entered into the costume contest.

As a partner with Red Leg Brewing Co., one dollar was donated from every pint of beer sold during the event to All Breed Rescue & Training.

“A dollar from every Red Leg Beer came back to support our mission here in the community of rescuing homeless dogs in Colorado Springs,” said Fox.