(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The second annual Doggy Trick or Treating & Costume Contest was hosted by All Breed Rescue & Training, Sunday afternoon.

  • 2nd annual Trick or Treating event hosted for dogs
Pet owners and dogs got to trick or treat at 13 different vendors that gave away free toys and treats. Guests also got to enjoy a costume contest for best-dressed dog or best “couples” costumes for pet owners and their dogs. According to Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue & Training, over 60 dogs were entered into the costume contest.

As a partner with Red Leg Brewing Co., one dollar was donated from every pint of beer sold during the event to All Breed Rescue & Training.

“A dollar from every Red Leg Beer came back to support our mission here in the community of rescuing homeless dogs in Colorado Springs,” said Fox.