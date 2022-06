COLORADO SPRINGS — Sue’s Gift is hosting its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament benefiting those in Colorado who are facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis.

Participants can sign up to play at https://suesgift.org/teal-tee-off

The tournament is taking place at The Club at Flying Horse on Monday, June 20th.

Proceeds benefit Sue’s Gift, a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial and social support for people facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis in Colorado.