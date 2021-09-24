2nd Annual Pikes Peak Apex is underway; here’s what you need to know

MONUMENT, Colo. — Around 200 cyclists are enjoying the second annual Pikes Peak Apex this weekend.

The four-day mountain bike challenge goes through this weekend with a downtown celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Pikes Peak Apex, presented by RockShox, is a mountain bike challenge on the slopes of America’s Mountain. The event features routes through dirt roads, Jeep trails, and the alpine single-track that organizers say is quintessential Pikes Peak.

According to organizers, the terrain will be challenging, but not overly technical. The rigorous rocky mountain trail experience through the Aspens in Colorado’s backcountry.

Credit: James Stokoe/James Stokoe Photo

Organizers say the mission is to create a world-class event that drives economic impact to the area in order to improve the trails and open space in the Pikes Peak region. In addition, organizers hope the event makes Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region an internationally-recognized endurance sports destination.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, participants and onlookers are encouraged to gather in America the Beautiful Park for the APEX Outdoor Festival & Expo. For more information about the outdoor festival and expo, click here.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Saturday, Sept. 25

Racing begins at 8 a.m. in America the Beautiful Park next to the Park Union Bridge. The community is invited to watch the start of the race and stay in the park afterward to enjoy the APEX Outdoor Festival and Expo. There will be rolling closures on 21st Street from 8-8:30 a.m. to allow riders to cross the road. Additionally, downhill traffic on Gold Camp Road should expect delays from 8:15-9:10 a.m. as cyclists ride up Gold Camp Road. Uphill motorcycle traffic on Captain Jacks Trail is not allowed between 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Non-participants should use caution, and if not spectating, strongly consider avoiding this area during the race. The race will end by 3 p.m.

Trail alternatives: Intemann Trail, Red Mountain, Iron Mountain, Ute Pass Trail and Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Sunday, Sept. 26

The race again begins in America the Beautiful Park and will head southwest along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail and Bear Creek Trail. As racers approach 21st Street along the Bear Creek Trail, there will be rolling closures on 21st Street from 8-8:30 a.m. to allow riders to cross the road. From the park, riders will cross Bear Creek Road and Gold Camp Road to High Drive and also use the Captain Jacks, Spring Creek, Columbine and Buckhead trails. Uphill traffic on Captain Jacks Trail is not allowed between 8 a.m.-noon.

Non-participants should use caution, and if not spectating, strongly consider avoiding this area during the race. The race will end by noon.

Course maps and more information about the Pikes Peak APEX is available at PikesPeakApex.com.