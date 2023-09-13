(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The year’s hottest celebration, the 29th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival, is coming to Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo said the goal of the Festival is to promote local and fresh products to individuals within Southern Colorado.

The Festival will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 21st with the Chili and Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center, where FOX21 Evening Anchor Taylor Bishop will be a judge.

Gates for the festival will be open Friday, Sept. 22, and go through the weekend on the entirety of Union Avenue in Downtown. Fresh roasted green chilies can be found, live entertainment tents, and over 200 vendors. Pueblo Chile Balloon Fest will also take place for its second year through the Festival.

For ticket information and event times, you can click on the link above.