28-year veteran police officer Steve Noblitt running for El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A longtime local law enforcement officer has announced his candidacy for El Paso County Sheriff.

Steve Noblitt, a former United States Marine, began his law enforcement career in Alva, Oklahoma in November 1993 before joining the Colorado Springs Police Department in March of 1997. He has served as a patrol officer, motorcycle officer, homicide detective, child passenger safety seat technician and nationally-certified instructor.

In 2008, Noblitt was promoted to sergeant where he served in Community Relations and as a public information officer (PIO). In 2012, he was selected to supervise the Adult Sexual Assault Unit and felony Domestic Violence Unit. Noblitt was promoted to Lieutenant in January of 2015 and has served as a shift commander on all three shifts and in two different patrol divisions.

In his current assignment, he heads the Protective Security Section of the department’s Specialized Enforcement Division. In this role, he manages the Airport Police Unit, Municipal Court Security Unit and is the liaison to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

According to Noblitt’s campaign, his philosophy is excellence through accountability and innovation.

Noblitt pointed to programs he has helped design such as the Child Occupant Protection program, CSPD Facebook page, Civilian Criminal Investigator Program and the Community Service Officer Program that would allow CSOs to investigate minor traffic crashes.

“Everything I have done if my life and career to this point, has prepared me to serve as the Sheriff of El Paso County,” Noblitt said. “I have lived in this county for more than 24 years, I love this county and I look forward to serving as your sheriff”.

For additional details, visit www.stevenoblittforsheriff.com or email stevenoblittforsheriff@gmail.com.