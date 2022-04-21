COLORADO SPRINGS — 26 cats were rescued on Wednesday by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

According to HSPPR, the cats were removed from a hoarding situation by the Animal Law Enforcement team. The cats were living in carriers stacked on top of each other in a garage and housed in unsanitary conditions. Many cats were laying in their own feces or urine and were very under-socialized.

The owner was overwhelmed with the number of cats and surrendered them all to HSPPR so they could receive proper care and treatment.







Upon examination, all the cats will require medical or behavioral support, and over the next few days, HSPPR’s team will continue to monitor and evaluate each cat individually.

Caring for this kind of influx of animals is draining on the Humane Society’s resources. The community can help by donating to their PayPal account, or by visiting their website to learn more about volunteer and foster opportunities.