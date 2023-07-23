2,500 people affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) reported a power outage in the southwest region of Colorado Springs affecting thousands of customers Saturday, July 24.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

The electrical outage ranged from Stratton Meadows to Lake Circle Drive near The Broadmoor. It spanned through South Nevada Avenue as far as North Cheyenne Boulevard and as far south as Broadmoor Valley Road.

The outage affected 2,500 customers. At around 1 p.m., Springs Utilities announced restoration was expected by 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.