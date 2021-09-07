250-acre expansion comes to Beaver Creek Resorts

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo.– On Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4, McCoy Park at Beaver Creek resorts welcomed towers, cross arms and sheave assemblies flown in by helicopter in preparation for the 2021-2022 winter season.



Courtesy of Beaver Creek Resorts

Courtesy of Beaver Creek Resorts

Courtesy of Beaver Creek Resorts

Courtesy of Beaver Creek Resorts

The newly developed, family-friendly terrain is designed for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders to learn the ropes of skiing and practice their skills.



Two new quad chairlifts will operate to bring skiers to 17 different unique trails.



McCoy Park adds 250 acres of lift-served ski-terrain to Beaver Creek Resort.



To learn more about McCoy Park, click here.

To learn more about Beaver Creek Resort, click here.