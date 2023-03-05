(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) impounded 25 vehicles in a citywide sweep of RVs and cars that were abandoned or parked illegally on Saturday, March 4.

Between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., CSPD conducted an “Abandoned and Out of Compliance Vehicle Deployment,” throughout the city due to continuous concerns and complaints from community members.

According to CSPD, 25 vehicles were impounded including 17 cars, 7 RVs or 5th Wheels and one trailer. Nine additional vehicles were tagged for tow.