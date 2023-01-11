DENVER (KDVR) — From food to pop references to some really strange things, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected over 24,000 vanity license plate requests in 2022.
FOX31 filed a Colorado Open Records Request for all rejected requests last year prior to the DMV releasing a shorter list of the automatically rejected plates. The request revealed 525 pages of license plates that were determined to be offensive or were omitted for not reaching requirements.
We combed through the list of reject requests to find those that weren’t vulgar or contained foul language, which were few and far in between.
Colorado cities, attractions and references
Some of the rejected plates were Colorado cities, attractions and references:
- COLO
- DIASCAM
- ERIE
- FOCO
- GABF
- 3OTHREE
- 3O3
Food and drink-related rejected plates
Others were food and drink related:
- BAKE
- BEEF
- BREW
- BRBN
- BYOB
- CHEF
- CHIP
- COLA
- CORN
- EGGS
- GODONUT
- GOTBEER
- IHOP
- MAYO
- MEAT
- PIES
- POPCAN
- SODA
- TABASCO
Pop culture references
Other rejected plates that made the list were pop culture references:
- BABE
- BALLER
- BALLIN
- BLOKCHN
- BOSS
- BSIC
- CUTE
- DANK
- DOPE
- FOMO
- GANGSTA
- GOAT
- HYPE
- NSFW
- PEEP
- SLAY
- THIC
- YOLO
Photo gallery of rejected plates
Here is a photo gallery of some of the rejected plates:
Strange and hildish plates that were rejected
Some of the rejected plates were just strange:
- ACNE
- ADHD
- AMEN
- ARMS
- BARF
- BUD?
- CULT
- DESK
- DIE2SIN
- DIRT
- DOGPOOP
- DORK
- DUMB
- DUMP
- EATFLSH
- EEEK
- EVIL
- ew poop
- EWWW
- FART
- FLEE
- FOIL
- FOOT
- FRRR
- GEEK
- GOT2PEE
- GOT2POO
- GRRR
- HERPES
- HIUGLY
- IFARTED
- IHAV2P
- IPEE
- PASSGAS
- PBE4UGO
- POOP
- STD
- TURD
Other plates rejected
Here are some of the other plates that were rejected in Colorado in 2022:
- 4TWENTY
- 1NCOME
- 666EVIL
- AARP
- ABLE
- ACHE
- ACID
- ARMY
- AUTO
- BAIL
- BAIT
- BARN
- BATH
- BLOOBYU
- BONG
- CALM
- CLUE
- CLUB
- COLD
- CRZY
- DOGS
- DNGR
- EPIC
- FORDSUX
- FOXY
- GAGA
- GETHIGH
- GOAL
- GOOO
- GR8JOB
- HAHA
- HATE2BU
- HIGH
- HOLY
- HULK
- IPAD
- IPOD
- LADY
- LOLUMAD
- LOST
- LOVE
- LUCK
- LYFT
- NEWS
- NOPE
- OLDFRT
- PAPA
- PEAK
- PTSD
- RACE
- SONY
- STOP
- TEXAS
- TEXT
- TPSY
- UGGS
- UNKNOWN
- URADORK
- USEHEMP
- WEED
- XBOX
- YELP
- YETI
- YOGA
- ZOOM
- ZZZZ
Here are the common reasons for denied applications, according to the Colorado DMV:
- Offensive to the general public
- Misleading
- Duplicate Plate
- Conflicts with regular issued plate configurations
- Not an allowable combination
- Plate Issued to Someone Else
- Too Many Characters (up to 6 for Motorcycle, up to 7 all others)
- Special symbols (!, #, $, %, * etc.) not allowed
- Minimum of five numbers required on all numeric plates
- Applicant does not have a valid Colorado address
- Zeros are not allowed
- Application Not Signed*
- Incomplete Application*
- Application requested a plate type that required a certificate, but no certificate supplied*
- Vehicle does not meet the qualifications for the plate type selected*
- A State Registrations Clerk may contact you via phone to attempt
to correct the application
The DMV said Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees.