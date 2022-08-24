EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School.

According to CSP, a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling eastbound on Colorado 94. It was reported to be aggressively passing prior to the collision and then attempted to pass another car also travelling eastbound.

The Chevrolet entered the westbound lanes of Colorado 94 and impacted a 2020 Mack Granite truck that was traveling westbound. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time of the crash that the impact resulted in a car fire and Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene.

CSP said the 21-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet died on scene. The Mack’s 58-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 94 was closed for approximately 6 hours. Hazmat crews responded to clean fuel off the road.