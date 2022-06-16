COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has died of injuries sustained in a crash on June 9.

Just before 8:45 p.m. on June 9, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of East Willamette Avenue and North Nevada Avenue on a motorcycle vs. car crash. Officers determined that the motorcycle was traveling north on Nevada and the vehicle was west on Willamette crossing Nevada. The vehicle pulled into the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle, ejecting the driver and causing severe life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 10, CSPD was notified that the driver of the motorcycle had died at the hospital. The El Paso County Coroner has identified the driver as 21-year-old Ashlyn Miles.

This traffic fatality is the 20th fatality this year. At this same time last year, there were 19 fatalities in Colorado Springs. Of the 20 deaths this year, ten fatalities have involved motorcycles. Last year, of the 19 deaths, only four involved motorcycles.