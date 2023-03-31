(OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — Colorado’s largest street fair returns for another weekend of vendors, demonstrations, live music, food, and drink on memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.

Old Colorado City announced the dates for the festival on Facebook on Friday, March 31.

Territory Days has entertained Coloradans and visitors for 45 years, and offers a variety of entertainment and food options for adults and children. Territory Days sees the transformation of Old Colorado City’s historic district on Colorado Avenue between 23rd Street and 27th Street, and one of the state’s largest craft vendor fairs.



Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Visitors can expect to see 25 bands take to one of three stages to perform throughout the weekend, or if you’re looking for interactive entertainment, you can find gold panning, a mechanical bull, a kids play area, Cowboy Church Service, toy train rides, period costumed characters, live birds of prey, native American dancers, two beer gardens, and plenty more fun.

And the best part about Territory Days? Admission is absolutely free. Parking is offered at Coronado High School with a free shuttle taking you to the festivities.