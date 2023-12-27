(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — It was a year of remembrances, and a year of tragic crimes in Southern Colorado. It was also a year our community said goodbye to two members of our law enforcement, and where justice was served for some.

In January, Sheriff Joe Roybal was sworn in as the first Hispanic sheriff of El Paso County.

“It’s a dream come true,” Roybal said on Jan. 10 during the ceremony. “I’ll be true to my promises and I’ve found money in the current budget to increase authorizations for our sheriff deputies.”

In February, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) mourned one of their own. On Feb. 2, Officer Julian Becerra was assiting in pursuing three stolen vehicle suspects out of Pueblo, when he fell 40 feet off an bridge, critically injuring him.

He died the following Saturday.

“Fountain is forever grateful for his service to our community,” said Fountain Mayor, Sharon Thompson. “I would also ask our community to embrace two words as we work through this tragedy: grace and kindness.”

In May, a story from Southern Colorado that got national attention came to an end. Letecia Stauch was found guilty of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

“The day after the verdict came out, my wife was up early the next morning and she was looking back at photos of our kids when they were 11,” said Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District Attorney. “And she’s got tears streaming down her face. It really gets to you.”

After a fierce run-off election in May, Mayor Yemi Mobolade took home the win to be Colorado Springs’ next mayor.

“This is a win for Colorado Springs,” Mobolade said following the news.

In June, Southern Colorado remembered ten years of rebuilding since the Black Forest Fire.

June was a busy month.

The Club Q shooter was served and sentenced, the Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed their last projectile and President Biden came to Colorado Springs for the US Air Force Graduation.

“Future generations will stand in your footsteps,” he said during the ceremony. “Strive to meet the heights of your expectations.”

In July, Colorado Springs celebrated the announcement that Space Command is staying in the Pikes Peak region.

In August, while helping neighbors cut their grass, a discovery was made.

“It was her late husband’s wedding ring and he had lost it in the backyard six years ago before he had passed away,” said Victor Vinson, who had been helping his neighbor mow her lawn.

In September, Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found in a small town 45 minutes south of Salida, causing some heads to turn back to her husband, Barry, whose case was dismissed without prejudice.

October saw a mural go up in honor of Gannon Stauch, but it also saw the tragic death of Colorado Parole Officer, Christine Guerin-Sandoval, who was hit by a car driven by a suspect attempting to run from police.

Then, at least 189 bodies were found at a funeral home in Penrose. The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, are facing multiple felony charges including abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery.

Also in October, a train derailed just north of Pueblo, closing down I-25 and killing a truck driver. The bridge is still under construction and the NTSB says the cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Riley Whitelaw’s killer was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Last year, Joshua Johnson was arrested for murdering her inside a Walgreens.

In November, the community remembered one year since the Club Q tragedy.

“There will be five empty seats at dinner tables,” Mayor Mobolade said. “The heartbreaking reality of these tragic events here at Club Q.”

Ending out the year in December, Southern Colorado really got into the Christmas spirit this year with multiple gift giveaways, Santa repelling down the side of Children’s Hospital Colorado to spread Christmas cheer, while also spreading the message of hope as we approach the new year.