(SPONSORED) — The 2023 Colorado Springs Parade of Homes is underway in Southern Colorado with a wide selection of homes available for people to explore.

This is a must-attend event for everyone in the housing market, whether you want to buy, sell, or simply seek inspiration! Nova met with JS Homes Vice President Jeff Cole at the Cheyenne model home in Black Forest.

JS Homes created the Cheyenne plan for a multitude of family structures. Aging in place, young families with children, and those who just need a little more space. The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted great room ceilings, large dining space, wonderful gourmet kitchen with included desk, wine bar and prep area.

The kitchen leads to the deck with a wonderful see-through fireplace. Also on the main level is the master suite with a private beautiful spa bathroom and his/her separate closets. The lower walkout level features three bedrooms with one being a primary, large recreation space with wet bar and wine storage room.

The lower level walks out to beautiful landscaping, including a custom fire pit. The upper level includes a loft, study and separate en suite bedroom. The garage is oversized for four cars. The exterior of the home features a mixture of many different materials including natural wood, board and batten, stucco and stone.

The Colorado Springs 2023 Parade of Homes event runs now through Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Tickets for ages 16 and older are just $17 and are available at springsparade.com.

For information on the JS Homes in the parade, plus details on purchasing tickets, head to springsparade.com