(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Six food trucks competed at the Colorado State Fair for the 2023 Governor’s Plate competition. A truck from Pueblo won the Golden Plate award.

The winner of the event was Stoke Pizza from Pueblo, winning with, a wood-fired chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza. Two other food trucks from Pueblo participated in the event. The other competitors were:

“The Governor’s Plate competition is the best chance to taste some of the most delicious Colorado Proud ingredients from talented Colorado chefs. This fun event, and really the entire State Fair, is a celebration of Colorado agriculture and all the delicious foods produced here. Congratulations to Stoke Pizza for winning the Golden Plate award this year for the amazing chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza,” said Governor Polis.

All food trucks had to use Colorado-sourced ingredients to create their dishes and be registered as Colorado Proud, meaning they utilize locally grown, raised, and processed food and agricultural products.