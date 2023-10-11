(COLORADO) — Ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election will be sent to all eligible voters between Monday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Oct. 20.

The Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the important dates for the 2023 election:

Oct. 16 – First-day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.

Oct. 20 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

Oct. 30 – The minimum number of required Voter Service and Polling Centers must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

Oct. 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

for the 2023 Coordinated Election. Oct. 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

Oct. 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

Nov. 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters can register to vote and cast a ballot. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. MT on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

Secretary Griswold also wanted to convey that websites ending in .gov are government websites and to be careful about making sure you are visiting only legitimate Colorado Clerk websites. www.GoVoteColorado.gov was launched in 2019 to host election information and has links to legitimate County Clerk websites. The United States Election Assistance Commission also has a website listing legitimate websites for election information and resources.

Voters can also register to vote and track their ballot through Colorado’s website.

“The 2023 Coordinated election is already underway! It is important that Coloradans know how to find trusted and accurate election information,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage all Coloradans to use trusted sources like GoVoteColorado.gov or your County Clerk’s website to get trusted information on Colorado’s upcoming election.”

The FBI and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also shared a series of tips to help avoid election misinformation as the election nears: