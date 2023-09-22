(PUEBLO, CO) — The winners of the 2023 Chili & Salsa Showdown have been announced.

There are two rounds, commercial and non-commercial, with three categories each — green chili, red chili, and salsa.

Here are the chili champs.

Commercial Winners:

Green Chili 1st Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos) $500 cash prize 2nd Place – Romero’s Cafe (Robert Romero) 3rd Place – Rock Ya Belly Food Truck (Dustin Bermudez)

Red Chili 1st Place – Taco Casa (Paul Cordova) $500 cash prize 2nd Place – Mosh Noshery (Chris Doosey) 3rd Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos)

Salsa 1st Place – Taco Casa (Paul Cordova) $500 cash prize 2nd Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos) 3rd Place – Gramp’s Kitchen (Jared Rodriguez)



Non-commercial Winners: