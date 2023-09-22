(PUEBLO, CO) — The winners of the 2023 Chili & Salsa Showdown have been announced.
There are two rounds, commercial and non-commercial, with three categories each — green chili, red chili, and salsa.
Here are the chili champs.
Commercial Winners:
- Green Chili
- 1st Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos) $500 cash prize
- 2nd Place – Romero’s Cafe (Robert Romero)
- 3rd Place – Rock Ya Belly Food Truck (Dustin Bermudez)
- Red Chili
- 1st Place – Taco Casa (Paul Cordova) $500 cash prize
- 2nd Place – Mosh Noshery (Chris Doosey)
- 3rd Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos)
- Salsa
- 1st Place – Taco Casa (Paul Cordova) $500 cash prize
- 2nd Place – Prime on a Dime (Anthony Gallegos)
- 3rd Place – Gramp’s Kitchen (Jared Rodriguez)
Non-commercial Winners:
- Green Chili
- 1st Place – Brad Bowers $100 cash prize
- 2nd Place – Raven Ramos $50 cash prize
- 3rd Place – Raul Torrer $25 cash prize
- Red Chili
- 1st Place – George Lott $100 cash prize
- 2nd Place – Sharone Marcer $50 cash prize
- 3rd Place – Daniel Roybal $25 cash prize
- Salsa
- 1st Place – Caroyl Pacheco $100 cash prize
- 2nd Place – George Lott $50 cash prize
- 3rd Place – Tim Miller $25 cash prize