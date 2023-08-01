(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Education has announced the eligibility guidelines for the Colorado Free and Reduced-Price School Meal Policy for the school year 2023-2024.

The Colorado Department of Education said this school year will be different as public school districts can opt into the new Healthy School Meals for All program where schools can serve all students free meals regardless of their eligibility.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Education

It is still important for families to provide their household income information to their districts, as the Colorado Department of Education said the information is vital for districts to receive full access to state and federal funding.

The Colorado Department of Education is encouraging families to contact their schools to determine if they are opting into the Healthy School Meals for All program. Applications for free and reduced-price school meals, instructions, and an informational letter to households, are available at your local school and/or school district office.