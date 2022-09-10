COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual plane pull series wrapped up on Saturday with a plane pull benefitting Special Olympics Colorado at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.

At the event on Saturday, Sept. 10, attendees got to enjoy plenty of activities for all ages, including the Young Athlete Adventure Zone and Truck Tug, a face painter, vendor booths, snacks and more. And of course, the main event – the Strong Human Challenge of pulling a historic, PBY Catalina from WWII 10 feet across the tarmac.

Proceeds from the Plane Pull directly benefit the more than 18,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes and Unified partners who rely on the year-round sports training, competitions, health, fitness and leadership programming that Special Olympics Colorado provides at no cost to them or their families.





Colorado State Patrol Troop 2C, which serves the southeast part of the state, posted these photos on Twitter, saying they were one of the top fundraisers for Special Olympics Colorado, along with the evidence team from Troop 2B/E, which serves El Paso and Teller Counties, as well as Troop 5B.

Each participant that met their fundraising minimum of $1,000 received two free Nuggets vouchers for each team member, thanks to Kroenke Sports Charities!

Each participant of the pull also received a complimentary museum tour.

Click here to learn more about the event, and to sign up for email alerts for future events.