COLORADO SPRINGS — A local nonprofit that assists youth in getting off the streets will hold a breakfast fundraising event in Downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The PLACE is a non-profit organization that provides programs and assistance to youth living on the street, to help them leave homelessness and build a more fulfilling future. Their programs include a 20-bed shelter, street outreach, housing, and services including case management, education and employment, physical and mental healthcare, and the National Safe Place Network.

The PLACE will host their annual Off the Street Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14. The event is an opportunity to learn more about The PLACE, receieve updates on current projects, and hear from speakers about their experiences getting out of homelessness.

The community can also get involved by donating to support The PLACE’s mission. This event is their largest fundraising events of the year, with a goal of $241,000 and 900+ guests expected to attend.

The Off the Street Breakfast will be held on S. Sierra Madre Street under the Colorado Avenue Bridge, on the east side of the railroad tracks. Check-in is at 6:30 a.m., breakfast and programming begins at 7:30 a.m.

There will be road closures in effect for the event, starting at noon on Wednesday, July 13, and lasting until noon on Thursday. Sierra Madre Street will be closed between Antlers Place and West Cucharras Street.

For more information on the event, and for details on how to volunteer, head to theplacecos.org/off-the-street-2022.