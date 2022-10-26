(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Secretary of State’s office has reported the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. So far, 271,407 ballots have been returned as of Tuesday, Oct 25. at 11:59 p.m.

According to the Secretary of State, the most number of ballots returned by party registration were from those who are Unaffiliated followed by the Democrats and Republicans:

2022 Unaffiliated (UAF) 97,992 (36.11%)

2022 DEM 90,255 (33.26%)

2022 REP 80,422 (29.63%)

2022 Action Constitution Party (ACN) 421 (0.16%)

2022 Green Party (GRN) 378 (0.14%)

Ballots returned by County in Southern Colorado:

El Paso 32,694

Chaffee 1,493

Mineral 128

Prowers 679

Teller 40

Alamosa 698

Conejos 228

Elbert 1,579

Kiowa 117

Moffat 12

Pueblo 6,655

Costilla 281

Fremont 1,652

Kit Carson 357

Montezuma 1,399

Archuleta 751

Crowley 54

Montrose 4,044

La Plata 4,643

Rio Grande 478

Baca 224

Custer 439

Bent 276

Delta 2,163

Saguache 165

Otero 1,099

Las Animas 938

Huerfano 729

Statistics show that the most amount of ballots returned were from those ages 65 to 74. The least amount of ballots returned were from those between ages 18-24.