(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Secretary of State’s office has reported the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022. So far, 271,407 ballots have been returned as of Tuesday, Oct 25. at 11:59 p.m.
According to the Secretary of State, the most number of ballots returned by party registration were from those who are Unaffiliated followed by the Democrats and Republicans:
- 2022 Unaffiliated (UAF) 97,992 (36.11%)
- 2022 DEM 90,255 (33.26%)
- 2022 REP 80,422 (29.63%)
- 2022 Action Constitution Party (ACN) 421 (0.16%)
- 2022 Green Party (GRN) 378 (0.14%)
Ballots returned by County in Southern Colorado:
- El Paso 32,694
- Chaffee 1,493
- Mineral 128
- Prowers 679
- Teller 40
- Alamosa 698
- Conejos 228
- Elbert 1,579
- Kiowa 117
- Moffat 12
- Pueblo 6,655
- Costilla 281
- Fremont 1,652
- Kit Carson 357
- Montezuma 1,399
- Archuleta 751
- Crowley 54
- Montrose 4,044
- La Plata 4,643
- Rio Grande 478
- Baca 224
- Custer 439
- Bent 276
- Delta 2,163
- Saguache 165
- Otero 1,099
- Las Animas 938
- Huerfano 729
Statistics show that the most amount of ballots returned were from those ages 65 to 74. The least amount of ballots returned were from those between ages 18-24.
- Ages 65-74 (29.21%)
- Ages 75 and over (22%)
- Ages 55-64 (19.78%)
- Ages 45-54 (11.26%)
- Ages 35-44 (9.03%)
- Ages 25-34 (6.27%)