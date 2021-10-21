2021 Mentally STRONG Awards reveals nominees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2021 Mentally STRONG Awards, created by local psychiatric nurse practitioner Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, revealed this year’s nominees and award winner on Wednesday, October 20.

The award program recognizes people within healthcare, organizations, non-profits, educational institutions and church or community groups in the Pikes Peak Region that have demonstrated positive contributions to mental health difficulties.

Dr. Bundukamara shared each nominees’ stories prior to announcing the 2021 Mentally STRONG award winner Karen Kantor of Angels of America’s Fallen.

“Our community and the powerful minds within it are the catalyst for a change in the mental health landscape,” said Dr. Bundukamara. “There are so many amazing people with empowering stories demonstrating mental strength that happen every day. This award was designed to serve as an opportunity to share their story and highlight the impact mental strength not only has on themselves personally, but on the other lives they touch. How appropriate to gather among the walls honoring Olympic Champions – this award is a celebration of our community’s champions becoming and being Mentally STRONG.”

The 2021 Mentally STRONG list of nominees includes:

Nominees were selected earlier this year from peer submissions highlighting their notable achievements for demonstrating a mentally strong approach to challenges or experiences that the nominee has helped overcome.

More information about the award can be found at www.mentallystrong.com/award.