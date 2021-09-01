2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection winners announced

DENVER – The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board has announced the 14 wines chosen for the 2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection.

279 different wine submissions from 41 local wineries were entered into this year’s competition–including some sake and hard seltzers, each of which were judged by sommeliers, chefs, writers, and wine experts from all across the U.S.

The Best of Show winner will be announced during the annual Colorado UnCorked event on Friday, Nov. 5 at The History Colorado Center, the only opportunity for the public to try all of the wines at the same event.

“Colorado’s wine industry plays an important role in our state, from generating tourism to boosting Colorado’s agriculture sector,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I’m thrilled to celebrate today’s 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection winners.”

The judging panel for this year included Ashley Hausman, Master of Wine; Joel Butler, Master of Wine; Wayne Belding, Master Sommelier; and Doug Frost, Master of Wine AND Master Sommelier (one of only four people in the world to hold both titles).

Ashley Hausman, Master of Wine, said, “While well-known grapes like Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Syrah put on a great show, it was the oddballs that had my heart this year: Cinsault, Teroldego, St. Vincent, and Lemberger.”

The following 14 winning wines will be put into the 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection–eight of which are repeat winners:

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) – 2018 Graciano, Colorado

BookCliff Vineyards (Boulder) – 2018 Syrah Reserve, Colorado

Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) – 2019 Cinsault, Colorado

Buckel Family Wine (Gunnison) – 2020 Pétillant Naturel Rosé

(“Pet Nat” Syrah/Cinsault), Colorado

(“Pet Nat” Syrah/Cinsault), Colorado Carboy Winery (Littleton) – 2019 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) – Cherry Wine,

100% Grand Valley Montmorency cherries

100% Grand Valley Montmorency cherries Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) – 2019 Tyrannosaurus Red (Lemberger),

Grand Valley AVA

Grand Valley AVA Continental Divide Winery (Fairplay) – 2019 Gewürztraminer,

Grand Valley AVA

Grand Valley AVA Plum Creek Winery (Palisade) – 2020 Palisade Festival

(Aromella/ Riesling/ Chardonnay), Grand Valley AVA

(Aromella/ Riesling/ Chardonnay), Grand Valley AVA Redstone Meadery (Boulder) – 2019 Tupelo Mountain Honey Wine*

Sauvage Spectrum (Palisade) – Sparklet Candy Red (Verona),

Grand Valley AVA

Grand Valley AVA The Storm Cellar (Paonia) – 2020 Rosé of St. Vincent, Grand Valley AVA

Turquoise Mesa Winery (Broomfield) – 2018 Merlot, Grand Valley AVA

Whitewater Hill Vineyards (Grand Junction) – 2019 Chambourcin,

Grand Valley AVA

During the November event, wines will be paired with some of Colorado’s finest chefs including Thatch Tran of Ace Eat Serve and Steuben’s, Taj Cooke of Ms. Betty’s Grandson, Kevin Morrison of Fish n Beer and Tacos Tequila & Whiskey, Scott Skomal of Bezel, Justin Brunson of River Bear Meats, Cristian Graves of Citizen Rail and chefs from Logan Street and Carboy Winery.

To learn more about Colorado’s wine industry, click here.