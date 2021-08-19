2021 FanDuel FanFest coming Aug. 22 to Empower Field

Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – The first FanDuel FanFest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Empower Field starting at 12:00 p.m. and ending around 11:00 p.m.

Grammy award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will be performing at the event and Denver sports legends such as Champ Bailey, Jake Plummer, Aqip Talib and Demarius Thomas will be hosting live Q&A sessions with guests.

Various activities include free betting games, photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy, various live challenges, food trucks, a wiffle ball home run derby starting at 8:00 p.m. by Colorado Rockies’ Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla, Brand Hawpe and Clint Barmes and more.

For more information and tickets, please visit the website here.