STATEWIDE — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave a final approval for use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds. This announcement came after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended use of the Pfizer vaccine in this younger population.

“Children are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which we know from clinical trials is safe and highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 in children. While children are less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than adults, their cases account for a large proportion of cases right now, and they have the ability to spread the disease to their family members who may be at higher risk. Getting our children vaccinated now is an important thing we can all do before gathering with our families over the holidays,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, CDPHE.