2021 Denver Auto Show sets date for Sept. 15-19

DENVER– The 2021 Denver Auto Show sponsored by AAA is arriving to the Elitch Gardens on Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Other sponsors for this year’s show besides AAA include T-Mobile and Xcel Energy, Lifetime Windows & Siding, Lincoln College of Technology, Denver Post Media, Donate Life Colorado and Xfinity.

This year guests will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, test driving on all-terrain tracks at Camp Jeep, trying the Xcel Energy Drive Experience with electric vehicles, attempting to master the 28,000 square foot in-truck adventure called “Ram Truck Territory” using the Ram 1500, 2500 or 3500, and more.

The Denver Mustang Club and the Denver Corvette Association will also be in attendance, along with the BMX Pros Trick Team making their Denver Auto Show Debut with three shows on Friday, four shows on Saturday and three shows on Sunday.

Guests may also see the show’s mascots Otto and Carlotta, visit the 3D printed Lamborghini Aventador and Race Car Pit Stop.

To see the full list of events and attractions at the show, visit this website.