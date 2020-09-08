2020 Colorado State Fair closes a successful, unprecedented season

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Colorado State Fair has concluded a successfully reimagined 2020 season, thanks to the dedication and cooperation of thousands of on-site and virtual participants, volunteers, staff, local and state public health agencies, sponsors and community supporters.

Colorado’s State Fair was one of only 15 State Fairs nationwide that took place in some form this year. Despite the unprecedented current health crisis, the spirit of the State Fair was kept alive this season, in large part because of innovative collaboration and the formation of new partnerships.

“We are grateful for the expertise, enthusiasm and creativity of the many organizations who worked together to make the 2020 Colorado State Fair a reality, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo County Public Health and Environment, CSU Extension and 4-H staff, Colorado FFA, Colorado State Fair Fiesta Committee, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and many others,” said Scott Stoller, General Manager. “Their support, and the support of our community and those in Colorado counties statewide has been incredible.”

Highlights of the 2020 Colorado State Fair include:

4-H and FFA Animal shows

Hundreds of 4-H and FFA youth participated in on-site animal competitions including dog, horse, cattle, sheep and goat projects. See the show videos and static competition winners here.

Livestock Auction

More than $298,200 was raised in the auction of 98 animals raised and shown by young people from across Colorado. See the results here. Photos from the auction are posted here.

Virtual Competitions & Activities

Thousands of Coloradoans statewide joined in the State Fair Day Camp, online competitions and viewed programs on the State Fair channel. See the virtual competition winners here.

Drive-Thru Food

Additional dates were added for a second weekend due to popular demand. More than 16,000 items were sold with the top three favorites being funnel cakes, corn dogs and lemonade.

Centennial Farms

In annual collaboration with History Colorado, 20 farming and ranching families who have worked the land for 100 years or more in our state were honored with the Centennial Farm Award. Watch the virtual event recording here.

World Slopper-Eating Contest

Seven of the world’s greatest competitive eaters traveled to Pueblo for the 2nd annual World Slopper Eating Contest. Geoffrey Esper claimed victory and defeated world champ Joey Chestnut in this year’s virtual event by consuming 37.5 sloppers in eight minutes and breaking last year’s record of 28.5. Watch the competition here.

Fiesta Day

“El Día de Fiesta Reinventado” included a drive-through “reverse parade” that invited the public to enjoy bands, dancers, the 2020 Fiesta Queen and other entertainment. More than 450 people joined in the festivities from the safety of their vehicles.

Photos of the 2020 State Fair are available here.

Tickets for the 2021 Colorado State Fair will be available for purchase this week, beginning Thursday, September 10. Next year’s concerts and events include Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Casey Donahew, Diamond Rio, Nelly, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, PRCA Rodeo, Monster Trucks, and Demolition Derby. Purchase tickets at ColoradoStateFair.com.

The theme of the 2021 Colorado State Fair is “All Roads Lead to the Fair.” Visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call 719-561-8484 for the latest updates and information.