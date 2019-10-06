2019 winner of giant pumpkin competition breaks record in Connecticut

CNN (WBZ) — A Connecticut man has set the record for heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair in Massachusetts.

Alex Noel, of Connecticut, took home the prize with his giant pumpkin weighing in at 2,294 pounds!

“It’s a dream come true. I’ll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years,” said Noel.

Alex will be taking home a prize of more than $8,000. The giant pumpkin will be on display for the remainder of the fair. Noel plans to sell it after the event.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year — it weighed 2,528 pounds.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.