(COLORADO) — 2023 was a record year for National Mill Dog Rescue, when they were able to rescue over 20,000 dogs. They also have a facility in Missouri (nicknamed “Dogsville”) to help facilitate partnerships with rescue groups on the East side of the United States with National Mill Dog Rescuing their 20,000th dog in December.

National Mill Dog Rescue dogs from commercial breeding facilities across the United States, work with their rehab team in Peyton or collaborate with East-coast partners, to help them recover, get medical care, and then find them their adoptive homes. They are thrilled to be able to hit this important milestone of 20,000 dogs and is such a testament to the staff, volunteers, and supporters over the years.

National Mill Dog Rescue will continue the mission and build partnerships to help rescue and place these deserving dogs in wonderful homes. They’ve several new programs they’re working on behind the scenes to expand awareness, especially in and around the Colorado Springs area.

People can volunteer with National Mill Dog Rescue, foster dogs to help them adjust more quickly to home life, adopt one of the dogs, or donate to the National Mill Dog Rescue cause at the website.