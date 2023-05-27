20,000-mile national relay walks through Colorado Springs to honor fallen heroes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Carry the Load walked through Colorado Springs as part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military members and first responders on Thursday, May 25.

For 2023, the movement will have five routes covering 48 states and 85 rallies to commemorate those who have laid down their lives for the nation’s freedom.

“Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry The Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom,” said Stephen Holley, Co-founder, President and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.

Since 2011, Carry The Load’s mission has been to restore what it calls the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The nonprofit also raises funds to assist with many challenges facing veterans, first responders and their families.

“Our goal this Memorial May is to raise $2.25 million through peer-to-peer fundraising,” said Holley.