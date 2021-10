FOX21 — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for 99 years, has announced “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9, 2021.

“Smoke alarms have played a leading role in reducing fire death rates over the past 40 years, but we still have more work to do in maximizing their effectiveness,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy.

According to the latest NFPA “Smoke Alarms in the U.S.” report, working smoke alarms in the home reduce the risk of dying in a reported fire by more than half (55 percent). However, almost three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms (41 percent) or smoke alarms that failed to operate (16 percent); missing or non-functional power sources, including missing or disconnected batteries, dead batteries, and disconnected hardwired alarms or other alternate current (AC) power issues, are the most common factors when smoke alarms fail to operate.

“When the smoke alarms in your home beep or chirp and you can’t figure out why, or how to make them stop, it can be frustrating," Carli said. "All too often, that frustration leads people to remove the batteries from their alarms or dismantle them altogether. These actions place people at serious risk in the event of a home fire.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” is meant to help people better understand the reasons smoke alarms may sound and the know-how to effectively address them, helping ensure that smoke alarms remain in working order.