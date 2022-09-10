COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found evidence of more than 20 shots being fired in a neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to CSPD, officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue after receiving multiple calls from residents reporting hearing a disturbance followed by gunshots.

Officers with the Sand Creek Division responded to the area and found more than 20 shell casings. No victims were located at the scene but the investigation is ongoing.

CSPD said the incident appears to have originated at a house party nearby.