Toddler found safe after solo trip to county fair on toy tractor

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A Minnesota family is breathing a sigh of relief after their toddler decided to hit the road for a solo adventure.

Kenneth Allen’s family says the 2-year-old was playing in his yard when they realized he was missing. They called for help and deputies were able to locate the boy, two blocks away at the Chisago County Fair, where he’d ridden his toy tractor.

“Me and my partner converged on the area and, sure enough, there he was on his little John Deere battery-powered tractor,” said Sergeant Jason Foster with the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler was found safe and sound.

“I was glad to see him,” Kenneth’s dad, Kristopher said. “But the first thing I did was pop the hood, pulled his battery and said ‘you’re grounded.'”