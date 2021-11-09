2 victims identified in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Tuesday, Nov. 2, The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that took place in the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove.

Two deceased males were found inside of a vehicle parked in the parking lot area.

An autopsy of both victims has been conducted, identifying one victim as 54 year old Leory Law and 20 year old Darius Cheatem of Colorado Springs.

These two deaths mark the thirty-third and thirty-fourth homicide investigations in Colorado Springs in 2021.

Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.