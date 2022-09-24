COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic incident after two passengers were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Sept. 24.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., CSPD was notified of a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive.

The vehicle was traveling north on Vista Del Pico Boulevard when it failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. This caused the vehicle to roll, ejecting two of the four passengers. The two passengers sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.

Both lanes of the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. were closed for several hours and have since been reopened.