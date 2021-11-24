2 people dead, CSPD investigating possible homicide

A CSPD police car sits at the scene of a possible homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are dead after a possible homicide in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received a call related to the bodies around 8 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive near SweetThings and Korean American United Methodist Church.

HAPPENING NOW ‼️



Officers are investigating a possible homicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive. Please avoid the area.



What we know at this time:

– Call came in around 8:03 AM

– 2 deceased on scene

– Appears to be isolated incident, no threat to the public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 24, 2021

Police have confirmed two bodies were found at the scene. Officers said it appears to be an isolated incident, meaning there is no known threat to the public.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.