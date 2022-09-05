PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a driver after a fatal crash Monday morning.

On Monday, September 5, around midnight, PPD was called to I-25 just south of exit 101 for a traffic accident.

According to PPD, A Nissan truck driven by 39-year-old Ernesto Campos-Trejo was traveling Northbound on I-25 at a high rate of speed; the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guard rail throwing 2 men and partially throwing a third. The two men died at the scene; the third man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities arrested Campos-Trejo, for charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving, and driving under the influence. Police say an unknown person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but they were not found in the area.

The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured. Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.