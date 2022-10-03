NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Two boys were shot and killed when they attempted to get into a resident’s backyard Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said that around 2 p.m. officers were called to reports of menacing and trespass when they found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The initial investigation says the two broke down a fence to gain entry to a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street when the homeowner confronted them and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Police said the incident is related to another burglary in the area.

The names of the boys are not being released as they are both minors.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303.450.8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.