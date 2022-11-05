(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two persons of interest were detained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after a man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on Nov. 5.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a business parking lot near the 4600 block of Rusina Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers detained two persons of interest in the immediate area. The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the case.